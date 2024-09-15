Foreign minister Sybiha addresses Ukraine's partners after Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment block

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on 15 September. Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

Following Russia's strike on the city of Kharkiv on Sunday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on Ukraine’s partners to lift all restrictions on the use of Western weapons.

Source: Sibiha on X (Twitter), European Pravda reports

Details: The minister noted that Ukraine should be able to respond with a strike.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Another barbaric Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv. At least 30 injured, including children. We need partners to lift all restrictions on the use of weapons so that Ukraine can destroy Russian airfields, bombers, and launch sites."

Another barbaric Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv. At least 30 injured, including children. We need partners to lift all restrictions on the use of weapons so that Ukraine can destroy Russian airfields, bombers, and launch sites. Let Ukraine strike back. pic.twitter.com/xLpSG9KLFv — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) September 15, 2024

Advertisement:

Details: Sibiha also expressed his belief that the allies should increase their support for Kyiv despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin's threats, as he does nothing besides talking.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that an airstrike on Sunday damaged a high-rise building in Kharkiv, damaging four floors, between the 9th and 12th, and causing a fire. Almost 30 people were reported injured, including children.

Support UP or become our patron!