Ukrainian defence-industrial firm to build new factory

Ltd Ukrainska Bronetekhnika ("Ukrainian Armour") will extend the production of artillery ammunition by building a new plant.

Source: Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of Ltd Ukrainska Bronetekhnika

Details: Ukrainska Bronetekhnika will build a new artillery ammunition-producing factory in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"We are planning to open another plant in the country which will allow us to significantly increase the supply volume," Belbas said.

He did not specify the type of ammunition which would be produced at a new factory. At the same time, he mentioned that it was not planned to produce Soviet-style 152-mm projectiles.

Reportedly, at the moment the company produces hundreds of thousands of projectiles per year, manufacturing the whole spectrum of ammunition from 60 to 120 mm, along with 120 mm artillery shells.

Advertisement:

Belbas noted that a share of Ukrainian components has increased significantly over the past year, namely hulls and fuses manufactured in Ukraine. In fact, gunpowder and explosives remain the only import components.

In addition to ammunition, the company also produces 60 mm, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars which are being delivered to the defence forces of Ukraine.

Belbas stated that the mortar production capacities of the company are 100% full until the end of 2024. The production for next year has been filled up to 50-70%. At the same time, he noted that the percentage is very relative and does not reflect the real production potential.

Background: Ukrainska Bronetekhnika presented its new armoured vehicle Varta 2 at the International Defence Industry Exhibition MSPO 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!