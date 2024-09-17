Ukrainian defenders regain positions near Torske in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 03:58
Analysts from the DeepState project have updated the map and reported that Ukrainian defenders have regained their positions near the village of Torske in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState
Quote: "Ukraine's defence forces have regained positions near Torske."
Details: The analysts also noted that the Russians had advanced near the settlements of Kolesnykivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka and Zhelanne Pershe.
