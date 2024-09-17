All Sections
Ukrainian government tells how "screening" meeting with European Commission on key negotiating chapter will be held

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 17 September 2024, 11:09
Stock photo: Getty Images

A three-day meeting between representatives of Ukraine and the European Commission on one of the key negotiating chapters begins in Brussels on 17 September.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice announcement regarding the details of the meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This is the second bilateral EU-Ukraine session within the framework of the screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law, and it will take place in Brussels on 17-19 September. The meeting is dedicated to negotiating Chapter 23, Judiciary and Fundamental Rights.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, and will also include other government officials and MPs.

Quote: "The agenda of the meeting includes reports on three blocks: Judiciary, Anti-Corruption Policy and Fundamental Rights. Chapters 23, Judiciary and Fundamental Rights, and 24, Justice, Freedom, Security, are the most important chapters throughout the negotiation process. No EU negotiating chapter will be closed until the benchmarks within these two chapters are met," the Ministry of Justice said.

Background:

  • Earlier, Stefanishyna said that Ukrainian negotiators had been preparing for this meeting since May 2024.

Read also EuroPravda's first interview with Stefanishyna after the government reshuffle: "My goal is to erase the perception of Ukraine as a country of inferior, corrupt officials"

