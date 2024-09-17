Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

The Russians launched four missile strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in Sumy on 17 September. City residents report power and water outages in some districts.

Source: local residents in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; Radio Liberty correspondent; Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Artiukh: "There was another missile strike on Sumy. Four explosions were recorded. They targeted energy infrastructure. The aftermath is being established."

Advertisement:

Details: Local residents say that four very loud explosions were heard. After the attack, at least one of the neighbourhoods in Khimmistechko lost power and water. Radio Liberty correspondent Aliona Yatsyna also reported that more than ten explosions had rocked the city at night and that the Russian attack had caused problems with electricity and water supply in the city. Two large power substations are currently on fire in Sumy.

Quote: "I drove around the city, and several traffic lights are working. There is no electricity and no communication service. Water is supplied more or less normally up to the fourth floor but with reduced pressure. Trolleybuses are not running. As far as we know, people have not been injured."

Support UP or become our patron!