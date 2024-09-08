Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces conducted an airstrike on the city of Sumy on the night of 7-8 September, leaving two people dead and four more injured, including two children.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "An airstrike has claimed the lives of two people and left four more injured, including two children."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, the authorities noted that houses and cars had been damaged.

Quote: "All necessary services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack. The injured are being provided with the necessary medical care."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy on the night of 7-8 September. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration



The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy on the night of 7-8 September. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Support UP or become our patron!