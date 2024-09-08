Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos
Sunday, 8 September 2024, 05:12
Russian forces conducted an airstrike on the city of Sumy on the night of 7-8 September, leaving two people dead and four more injured, including two children.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "An airstrike has claimed the lives of two people and left four more injured, including two children."
Details: In addition, the authorities noted that houses and cars had been damaged.
Quote: "All necessary services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack. The injured are being provided with the necessary medical care."
