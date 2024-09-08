All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 8 September 2024, 05:12
Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces conducted an airstrike on the city of Sumy on the night of 7-8 September, leaving two people dead and four more injured, including two children.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "An airstrike has claimed the lives of two people and left four more injured, including two children."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, the authorities noted that houses and cars had been damaged.

Quote: "All necessary services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack. The injured are being provided with the necessary medical care."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy on the night of 7-8 September.
Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy on the night of 7-8 September.
Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumywaraircraftcasualties
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Sumy
Russians launch airstrike on university in Sumy – photo
Russian missile strike on Sumy: 6 children among injured, police update details – photos
Russians strike children's rehabilitation centre and orphanage in Sumy, 13 injuries reported – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: