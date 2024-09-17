Russians launched large-scale Shahed drone attack on Sumy causing water and power outages in city

The Russians launched a large-scale Shahed drone attack on the city of Sumy on the night of 16-17 September.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration (SOMA); Suspilne Sumy, a Sumy-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster, citing acting mayor of the city Artem Kobzar

Quote: "Last night, the enemy launched a large-scale airstrike on the city of Sumy using Shahed UAVs."

Details: The administration added that the aftermath of the attack is being clarified, and all services are working to address the impact of the attack.

Quote from SOMA: "Air defence forces are actively engaged in air defence and countering enemy strikes."

Update: Kobzar reported that as a result of the attacks on Sumy, water is being supplied to the city at a decreased pressure.

Due to the lack of electricity, trolleybuses will not run on Tuesday.

