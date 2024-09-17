All Sections
Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 17 September 2024, 13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The Russian army had struck Hlukhiv of Sumy Oblast on the morning of 17 September with three guided bombs, killing a father and son aged 64 and 34.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, early reports suggest that the occupiers dropped three guided bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Hlukhiv, Shostka district, at about 10:00 on 17 September 2024, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law."

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy Oblast.
Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: A father and son, aged 64 and 34, were reportedly injured in the attack, and at least 20 private households were damaged. Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the aftermath of the attack.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy Oblast.
Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

