Russians hit energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast: repair work ongoing

The Russians launched a large-scale airstrike on energy infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast on the night of 16-17 September.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Enemy Shahed drones attacked the energy infrastructure facilities. Settlements in the Konotop, Okhtyrka and Sumy districts were affected.

Advertisement:

Critical infrastructure facilities, including water supply systems, hospitals and others, are connected to backup power systems."

Details: Air defence forces downed 16 Shahed drones over the oblast.

Emergency crews are currently conducting repair work.

Advertisement:

Background:

On the night of 16-17 September, Russians launched a large-scale attack with Shahed drones on the city of Sumy.

Later, the Air Force reported that Ukraine's air defence destroyed 34 out of 51 Russian drones. Twelve drones disappeared from radar and two returned to Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!