Border guards down Shahed drone with small arms, it lands in field – photos

Border guards have shot down a Russian Shahed drone using small arms in Sumy Oblast. The drone landed in a field and did not detonate.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Border guards downed a Shahed-type attack drone with small arms in Sumy Oblast. The drone did not detonate upon landing."

A downed drone Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine also shared photos of the intact Russian drone found in the field.

Background: On the night of 15-16 September, Russia attacked Ukraine with 56 Shahed-131/136 drones. Air defence destroyed 53 of them, while the remaining three disappeared from radar.

