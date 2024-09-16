Border guards down Shahed drone with small arms, it lands in field – photos
Monday, 16 September 2024, 11:47
Border guards have shot down a Russian Shahed drone using small arms in Sumy Oblast. The drone landed in a field and did not detonate.
Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote: "Border guards downed a Shahed-type attack drone with small arms in Sumy Oblast. The drone did not detonate upon landing."
Details: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine also shared photos of the intact Russian drone found in the field.
Background: On the night of 15-16 September, Russia attacked Ukraine with 56 Shahed-131/136 drones. Air defence destroyed 53 of them, while the remaining three disappeared from radar.
