Paintings confiscated from former Ukrainian MP Medvedchuk will be sold

Economichna PravdaMonday, 2 September 2024, 20:20
Paintings confiscated from former Ukrainian MP Medvedchuk will be sold
Confiscated paintings that belonged to Viktor Medvedchuk. Photo: ARMA

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) received expert conclusions about the confiscated paintings that belonged to Viktor Medvedchuk, a former Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician who is also known for his connections to Putin.

Source: Olena Duma, the head of ARMA

Details: Of the 284 paintings confiscated, 148 will be handed to the National Art Museum of Ukraine and become the property of future generations of Ukrainians. The other 136 paintings that do not have significant cultural value will be sold through the Prozorro system.

Olena Duma further emphasised that the agency previously lacked a legislative basis for transferring seized assets and cultural resources to national institutions. And, owing to the idea of Anastasiia Radina, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, this legal mechanism will be established this week.

This concerns the draft law No. 11280-1, which addresses the unique aspects of managing cultural property and other assets.

"Thus, the arrested works of art will be used as efficiently as possible in the interests of the state: valuable exhibits will be preserved for future generations, and funds from the sale of paintings that do not have signs of cultural heritage will be directed to the needs of Ukraine's defence forces," Duma stated.

Background: 

  • Viktor Medvedchuk's watch collection, estimated at UAH 10.6 million (about US$257,400), is being auctioned online using the Prozorro.Sale system.
  • On 15 August, state adviser Viktor Medvedchuk's Maybach automobile (2003) sold for UAH 1.83 million (about US$44,500).

Support UP or become our patron!

Medvedchuk
