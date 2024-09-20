Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves TAHA amphibious all-terrain vehicle for use in defence forces
The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has approved the employment in Ukrainian Armed Forces units of the TAHA amphibious all-terrain vehicle developed by Ukrainian engineers.
Source: press service for Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence
Details: The ministry says the vehicle can function on any terrain, including swamps, floodplains, deep snow, and even while moving from water to ice.
Furthermore, TAHA can overcome obstacles over one metre high, and the pressure on the surface caused by its wide tyres is less than that of a human foot, allowing it to travel over loose and unstable terrain.
Quote: "The vehicle may transport up to one tonne of freight or ten passengers. On land, the maximum speed is 40 km/h, while on water, it is up to 6 km/h. The all-terrain vehicle has multiple fuel tanks and may operate for more than two days on a single refuelling.
This transport is already in operation at the front lines for evacuation, ammunition and food transport in challenging terrain situations where other types of military equipment fail."
