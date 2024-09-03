Mongolia claims it didn't arrest Putin because of its energy dependence on Russia

The Mongolian government made a decision to host Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Mongolia and to offer him security guarantees during his stay, despite the fact that the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin, because of the country’s energy dependence on Russia.

Details: In a comment for Politico, a spokesman for the Mongolian government said that his country finds itself in a position of energy dependence, and that its hands were tied when it came to arresting Putin.

Quote from the spokesman: "Mongolia imports 95% of its petroleum products and over 20% of electricity from our immediate neighbourhood, which have previously suffered interruption for technical reasons. This supply is critical to ensure our existence and that of our people."

Putin’s visit to Mongolia on 3 September is his first visit to a state that is party to the Rome Statute of the ICC after the court issued an arrest warrant for him in March 2023.

A red carpet was rolled out for Putin at Ulaanbaatar International Airport and a guard of honour was lined up.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Mongolia's refusal to comply with the ICC's binding arrest warrant for Putin was "a heavy blow to the International Criminal Court and the international criminal law system".

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Mongolia to fulfil its obligations under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and arrest Putin.

