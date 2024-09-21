All Sections
Ukraine's Antonov Company anticipates confiscation of Russian cargo plane stranded in Canada

Bohdan MiroshnychenkoSaturday, 21 September 2024, 13:17
Ukraine's Antonov Company anticipates confiscation of Russian cargo plane stranded in Canada
The Ruslans in Leipzig. Stock photo provided by pilot Dmytro Antonov

Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Antonov Company anticipates that a Russian An-124 cargo plane in Canada will be confiscated next year and the process of its transfer to Ukraine will begin.

Source: Ekonomichna Pravda sources at the Antonov Company

Details: Canadian legal proceedings concerning the confiscation of the Russian aircraft are expected to go on for another six months, Antonov's management says. After that, the Canadian government will seize the plane, assess its value, and send it to Ukraine as military aid.

Specialists from Antonov have already inspected the Russian aircraft at the Canadian government’s request and reported that it was in excellent condition.

Read also: Hunting for Ruslan cargo planes. Will Russian An-124 aircraft stuck in Germany and Canada join Ukraine's fleet?

The An-124 Ruslan was left stranded at a Canadian airport in February 2022 after the country closed its airspace to Russian aircraft. The owner of Volga-Dnepr, the firm that operates the aircraft, has been sanctioned by the Canadian government, meaning that its assets can be confiscated under Canadian law.

Background: In June 2023, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeated his promise that the Russian plane would be transferred to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Germany has yet to establish a mechanism for the confiscation of three Russian An-124 Ruslan aircraft currently stranded at an airfield in Leipzig.

