Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defence

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 25 September 2024, 13:05
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference at the 2024 NATO Summit on July 11, 2024 in Washington. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "During the meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, I thanked him for supporting Ukraine during his time as NATO Secretary General and for his efforts to unite the world to help Ukraine and strengthen our Armed Forces," he said.

Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg discussed the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defence and the importance of continuing efforts to secure an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO as soon as possible.

They also addressed the importance of the timely implementation of all agreements following NATO’s Washington Summit.

For reference: Jens Stoltenberg has served as NATO Secretary General since 2014. On 1 October, he will be replaced by former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Media reports have indicated that Stoltenberg will be the new chair of the Munich Security Conference.

