Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 27 September 2024, 08:58
Blinken confirms over US$5bn in military aid for Ukraine in coming months
Antony Blinken. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has confirmed the intention to allocate US$5.55 billion under the presidential weapon stockpile reduction authority for weapons and equipment for Ukraine in the coming weeks and months. 

Source: European Pravda with reference to Blinken's statement

Quote: "The Department notified Congress of the intent to direct the drawdown of up to approximately $5.55 billion in defence articles and services from DoD stocks for military assistance to Ukraine under Presidential Drawdown Authority."

Details: This is in addition to the previously announced funds under the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act 2024, which expires on 30 September 2024. 

"We are taking this step to ensure this Authority does not expire and the United States can fully utilise the funding appropriated by Congress," Blinken explained.

"By doing so, the United States will be able to continue to provide a surge in defence articles and services to Ukraine from DoD stocks under planned drawdowns in the weeks and months ahead," he added.

Blinken said the United States is committed to supporting the Ukrainian military with the equipment necessary to strengthen their position on the battlefield, protect their territory and people from the brutal aggression of the Kremlin and achieve victory in this war to ensure a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.

Background:

  • The US Department of Defense has also announced a US$2.4 billion package for security assistance through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Joe Biden at the White House.
  • Before the meeting, Zelenskyy stated that they would discuss the details of the Victory Plan and coordinate further steps.
  • US President Joe Biden stated shortly before his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House that Russia will not win the war with Ukraine.

