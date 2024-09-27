All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Romania's Defence Ministry "strongly condemns" another Russian drone attack near country's border

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 27 September 2024, 12:39
Romania's Defence Ministry strongly condemns another Russian drone attack near country's border
Photo: Inquam Photos

Romania's Ministry of National Defence has sent a "strong message of condemnation" following another Russian drone attack on Ukrainian facilities and civilian infrastructure near the Romanian border. 

Source: European Pravda with reference to Digi24 

Details: The Romanian Ministry of Defence considers these attacks "unjustified and seriously contrary to international law". 

Advertisement:

"As a result of the detection of groups of drones approaching the airspace of Ukraine, near the airspace of Romania, the National Military Command Centre (core) informed the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations about taking measures to alert the population of Tulcea County; RO-Alert messages were sent at 02:01," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Two Romanian F-16 fighter jets from the Borca base and two Spanish F-18s from the Mihail Kogalniceanu base were taken into the air "to monitor the situation", the ministry said. 

All four warplanes landed at the airbase at around 04:00. 

Advertisement:

During this period of time, the Romanian radar surveillance system indicated the possibility that one of the drones involved in the attack on the Ukrainian targets had crossed national airspace in the border area with Ukraine for a very short period of time, less than three minutes, at around 03:00. 

The data available at the moment reported that there were no reports of a strike zone on Romanian territory. The Ministry of National Defence forces have been searching the area since this morning with the help of air assets and ground teams. 

Background:

  • Three people were killed and 14 others injured as a result of a morning Russian strike on the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast. 
  • On the night of 26-27 September, Russian forces launched 32 Shahed loitering munitions, an Iskander ballistic missile and two Kh-22 cruise missiles on Ukraine. Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 24 of the Shaheds.
  • One drone entered Romanian airspace, and three more Russian UAVs disappeared from the radar as a result of electronic warfare countermeasures by the Ukrainian defence forces.

Support UP or become our patron!

Romaniadrones
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Romania
Romania to buy more ammunition amid war in Ukraine
Romanian president asks parliament to approve training centre for Ukrainian marines
Romania requests coordinated NATO response to Russian drones and missiles entering its airspace
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: