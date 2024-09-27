Zelenskyy to return from US without authorisation to launch missiles deep into Russia – The Times

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will end his visit to the United States without authorisation to use Western long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia.

Source: The Times

Details: The Times notes that during his visit to the US, Zelenskyy asked US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to lift restrictions on the use of Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles to strike Russian military targets deep inside Russia.

Quote: "However, no shift in Washington’s stance on the use of the long-range missiles was announced, which came less than 24 hours after President Putin warned that a large conventional air attack on Russia by western-backed Ukraine could trigger a nuclear response."

Details: Despite this, Biden reaffirmed his continued support for Ukraine, announcing a military aid package worth around U$8 billion, including the first deliveries of JSOW high-precision glided bombs to hit Russian forces up to 70 miles [approx. 112 kilometres - ed.] away.

During his visit to Capitol Hill, Zelenskyy also discussed the need for Ukraine to be authorised to use long-range missiles with US senators, including Lindsey Graham, who supported the request.

Background:

On Thursday, 26 September, US President Joe Biden announced a sharp increase in security assistance for Ukraine, pledging nearly US$8 billion in weapons in the coming months.

On Wednesday, 25 September, the US announced a new military aid package worth US$375 million to Ukraine.

On 25 September, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that Russia would expand the conditions under which it is ready to use nuclear weapons.

