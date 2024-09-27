All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Embassy in Vienna suspends work due to a bomb threat

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 27 September 2024, 17:22
Ukraine's Embassy in Vienna suspends work due to a bomb threat
photo from the Embassy facebook page

Ukraine’s Embassy in Vienna has received a notification about an alleged bomb threat, forcing it to suspend normal operation on September 27.

Source: the official website of the diplomatic mission, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A bomb threat was reported at the Ukrainian Embassy in Austria on September 27. 

Advertisement:

"To ensure the safety of visitors, it was decided to temporarily suspend the consular service, to check the premises and assess the potential threats together with the Austrian police. The safety of our citizens is always an absolute priority," the embassy explained.

Specialists have already completed the inspection of the buildings and found no explosive devices, but the police recommended that people refrain from visiting the building during the day.

In this regard, the consular department of the embassy will resume work after the weekend - on Monday, 30 September.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Czechia is investigating whether Russia is behind the wave of bomb threats in the schools in early September.
  • In Lithuania, at the beginning of the academic year, a wave of Russian-language letters threatening to blow up educational institutions was also registered.

Support UP or become our patron!

Austriadiplomatic tiesUkraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Austria
Tests on upgraded Ukrainian cargo ship Kapitan Antypov completed
Austria ready to become platform for negotiations and recalls Putin's "peaceful" statements
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: