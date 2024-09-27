Ukraine's Embassy in Vienna suspends work due to a bomb threat

Ukraine’s Embassy in Vienna has received a notification about an alleged bomb threat, forcing it to suspend normal operation on September 27.

Source: the official website of the diplomatic mission, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A bomb threat was reported at the Ukrainian Embassy in Austria on September 27.

"To ensure the safety of visitors, it was decided to temporarily suspend the consular service, to check the premises and assess the potential threats together with the Austrian police. The safety of our citizens is always an absolute priority," the embassy explained.

Specialists have already completed the inspection of the buildings and found no explosive devices, but the police recommended that people refrain from visiting the building during the day.

In this regard, the consular department of the embassy will resume work after the weekend - on Monday, 30 September.

Background:

Czechia is investigating whether Russia is behind the wave of bomb threats in the schools in early September.

In Lithuania, at the beginning of the academic year, a wave of Russian-language letters threatening to blow up educational institutions was also registered.

