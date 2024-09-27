On 27 September, nine children and a 20-year-old man were brought back from the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram

Quote: "The children’s age ranges from 13 to 17 years. Some are disabled or suffer from chronic illnesses.

Advertisement:

Today, we have met the children who have been separated from their parents or legal guardians by the front lines and the invaders. The Ukrainians we brought back are originally from Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and Crimea. The Oleshky orphanage had housed some of the repatriated children early into Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As a result, the occupation authorities transferred them to the [Russian-controlled] city of Skadovsk and Russia."

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner

Details: Lubinets stated that the children had been brought back thanks to Qatari mediation.

Advertisement:

He also mentions that the father of one of the children who was brought back today had been killed defending Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Some of the children's relatives work in various Ukrainian government structures. Some returned to their grandparents.

In the afternoon, Lubinets stated that the media reports about Qatar reportedly announcing an agreement with Ukraine and Russia on child exchange were untrue.

Quote: "Qatar has served as an intermediary in the repatriation of illegally deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children, for which we are deeply grateful. At the same time, Ukraine has never abducted or held Russian children on its territory, and we do not prohibit them from returning to Russia if they are on our land."

Support UP or become our patron!