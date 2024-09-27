All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

9 children and young man brought back to Ukraine from Russian-occupied territories – photos

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 27 September 2024, 19:51
9 children and young man brought back to Ukraine from Russian-occupied territories – photos
Photo: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner 

On 27 September, nine children and a 20-year-old man were brought back from the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram

Quote: "The children’s age ranges from 13 to 17 years. Some are disabled or suffer from chronic illnesses.

Advertisement:

Today, we have met the children who have been separated from their parents or legal guardians by the front lines and the invaders. The Ukrainians we brought back are originally from Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and Crimea. The Oleshky orphanage had housed some of the repatriated children early into Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As a result, the occupation authorities transferred them to the [Russian-controlled] city of Skadovsk and Russia."

 
Photo: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner
 
Photo: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner

Details: Lubinets stated that the children had been brought back thanks to Qatari mediation.

Advertisement:

He also mentions that the father of one of the children who was brought back today had been killed defending Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Some of the children's relatives work in various Ukrainian government structures. Some returned to their grandparents.

In the afternoon, Lubinets stated that the media reports about Qatar reportedly announcing an agreement with Ukraine and Russia on child exchange were untrue.

Quote: "Qatar has served as an intermediary in the repatriation of illegally deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children, for which we are deeply grateful. At the same time, Ukraine has never abducted or held Russian children on its territory, and we do not prohibit them from returning to Russia if they are on our land."

Support UP or become our patron!

Human Rights Commissionerchildrenoccupation
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Human Rights Commissioner
Around 40% of those released from Russian captivity are people who were reported missing – Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner
Most of those released in 14 September POW swap had been held captive since early days of war – photo, videos
Russian PoWs in Ukraine banned from calling home
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: