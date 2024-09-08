All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian PoWs in Ukraine banned from calling home

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 September 2024, 16:44
Russian PoWs in Ukraine banned from calling home
Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Human Rights Representative. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has stopped Russian prisoners of war from making calls to Russia; they are now only allowed to send letters.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner, on the national 24/7 newscast

Details: Lubinets noted that "more and more often, the Russians are killing Ukrainian prisoners of war, as documented not only by international organisations, but also by Ukrainian representatives". He believes that this is being encouraged by the Russian Federation's senior leadership.

Advertisement:

There are four special camps for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, and the conditions there comply with the Geneva Conventions.

Quote: "To be honest, we are adjusting a few things. For example, there has been a lot of discussion about Russian prisoners of war being able to contact their relatives in the Russian Federation. Our position is very straightforward: under the Geneva Conventions, there is a right to correspondence, not [necessarily] phone calls.

As of today, we’ve been informed that the Russians [PoWs] can still write letters, but they can no longer make phone calls."

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • CNN released a video showing Russian troops apparently executing three Ukrainian soldiers after they had surrendered on the Pokrovsk front.
  • On 3 September, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that Russian forces had shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war on the Toretsk front.

Support UP or become our patron!

prisonersHuman Rights Commissioner
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
prisoners
Three Ukrainian soldiers near Pokrovsk were likely shot by Russians after their fellow soldier was injured
Ukrainian movie crew holds campaign at Venice Film Festival to draw attention to prisoners of war
Russians shot 3 Ukrainian PoWs in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: