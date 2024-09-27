All Sections
Zelenskyy briefs Trump on Ukraine's Victory Plan and situation in Kursk Oblast

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykFriday, 27 September 2024, 21:01
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Friday presented him with Ukraine’s Plan for Victory, spoke about the frontline situation in Ukraine and the state of affairs in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s President’s Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reportedly, Zelenskyy briefed Trump on the state of affairs in the combat zone, the activities and advancements of the operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian innovations in the war against Russian terror, and the disproportionately large losses of the Russian army. They went into great detail about the war's effects on Ukrainians and the economy, as well as the country's overall state of affairs. They also discussed the ongoing Russian bombardments of civilian infrastructure and cities, as well as the role American Patriot systems play in preserving human lifes.

Zelenskyy also stressed the need to block any opportunities for the Russians to fund the war with oil and gas exports, as well as cut off all supply channels of Western components for Russian missiles.

Trump stated that he supports a "fair" peace for Ukraine, but did not say which solution to end the war between Russia and Ukraine would be regarded as such.

Right before the meeting, Donald Trump praised the way Volodymyr Zelenskyy acted during the attempt to impeach Trump in 2019 and said they had a "great relationship".

He immediately noted the same about his relationship with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and reiterated his confidence that he could quickly stop the war if elected president.

