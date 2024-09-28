All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 September 2024, 11:15
Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader
Hassan Nasrallah. Photo: Getty Images

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have officially announced the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a result of yesterday's airstrike by the Israeli army on Beirut.

Source: IDF

Details: It is reported that Nasrallah, the leader and one of the founders of Hezbollah, was killed alongside Ali Karki, commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front, and other Hezbollah commanders.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Following precise intelligence from the IDF and Israeli security establishment, IAF fighter jets conducted a targeted strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, which was located underground embedded under a residential building in the area of Dahieh in Beirut.

The strike was conducted while Hezbollah’s senior chain of command were operating from the headquarters and advancing terrorist activities against the citizens of the State of Israel."

For reference: Nasrallah held the position of Secretary-General of Hezbollah for 32 years.

Advertisement:

He was responsible for leading and carrying out terrorist attacks worldwide, which resulted in the deaths of civilians.

Nasrallah was a central figure in decision-making and the strategic leader of the organisation.

The terrorist organisation Hezbollah joined Hamas in the war against Israel on 8 October 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!

IsraelLebanon
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Israel
Zelenskyy has phone conversation with Israeli PM
Iran requests air defence from Russia to prepare for war with Israel, deliveries already underway – NYT
Putin strengthens justification for Iranian aggression against Israel – ISW
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: