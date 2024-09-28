Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have officially announced the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a result of yesterday's airstrike by the Israeli army on Beirut.

Source: IDF

Details: It is reported that Nasrallah, the leader and one of the founders of Hezbollah, was killed alongside Ali Karki, commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front, and other Hezbollah commanders.

Quote: "Following precise intelligence from the IDF and Israeli security establishment, IAF fighter jets conducted a targeted strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, which was located underground embedded under a residential building in the area of Dahieh in Beirut.

The strike was conducted while Hezbollah’s senior chain of command were operating from the headquarters and advancing terrorist activities against the citizens of the State of Israel."

For reference: Nasrallah held the position of Secretary-General of Hezbollah for 32 years.

He was responsible for leading and carrying out terrorist attacks worldwide, which resulted in the deaths of civilians.

Nasrallah was a central figure in decision-making and the strategic leader of the organisation.

The terrorist organisation Hezbollah joined Hamas in the war against Israel on 8 October 2023.

