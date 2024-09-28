Russia threatens legal action against West in UN Court over Nord Stream explosion

Russia has lodged pre-trial claims against Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Switzerland, accusing them of refusing to investigate the September 2022 sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipeline. The Kremlin has signalled its intention to pursue legal action.

Source: Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zakharova explained that Moscow has officially announced pre-trial claims to Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Switzerland on the basis of the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings and the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism.

The spokesperson further stated that the mandatory pre-trial phase of dispute resolution, as outlined by the conventions, is currently in progress.

"If the issue is not resolved at this stage, then the Russian Federation intends to take the case to court and apply to the International Court of Justice in connection with the violation of the mentioned convention obligations by these countries," she added.

Zakharova also did not rule out that Moscow would file lawsuits against other states "that may be involved in the sabotage at the Nord Stream".

Background:

The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which transported gas under the Baltic Sea, were blown up in September 2022.

Moscow has repeatedly claimed that the attack was carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom. Both countries have denied the allegations.

Only Germany is currently investigating the sabotage. In August, Berlin announced that it had issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diving instructor who was supposedly in Poland but managed to leave for Ukraine.

