Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 September 2024, 15:58
Colonel involved in training Shahed UAV operators killed in Russia – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Alexei Kolomeitsev has been killed. Photo: DIU, Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that Russian Armed Forces Colonel Alexei Kolomeitsev was killed in the city of Kolomna in Russia's Moscow Oblast on 27 September.

Source: DIU

Details: DIU noted that Kolomeitsev, 51, served as the head of the 924th State Centre (military unit No. 20924) for uncrewed aircraft within Russia's Defence Ministry. This unit is responsible for training specialists in the combat use of drones, including the Shahed UAVs commonly employed in attacks on Ukraine, and personnel for UAV maintenance.

The Ukrainian intelligence service emphasises that the colonel was directly involved in the full-scale Russian invasion and war crimes against Ukraine.

Quote: "DIU stresses that every war crime will be punished with justice."

