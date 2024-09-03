UAVs attack air base in Russian city of Tver – video
Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 00:32
Russian social media channels have reported an alleged drone attack on an air base in the Russian city of Tver.
Source: Astra Telegram channel
Quote: "Drones attacked Tver; an airbase was likely under attack.
Local channels report a drone attack near Migalovo [airbase]."
Details: Telegram channels noted that there was no official information about the attack yet. However, they are posting videos of air defence responding to drones near the Migalovo airbase.
