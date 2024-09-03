Russians increase number of assaults on Ukrainian positions with almost 200 clashes in 24 hours

Over the past day, 197 combat clashes took place along the front line, compared to 182 the day before. The situation remains the most tense on the Pokrovsk front. The Russians were also active on the Kurakhove, Vremivka and Kupiansk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 3 September

Details: On the Kharkiv front, five combat clashes took place near Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, 23 clashes occurred. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 18 times near Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Cherneshchyna and Novosadove.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops stopped seven Russian attempts to break through the defences in the vicinity of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Ivano-Dariivka and Spirne.

A total of eight combat clashes took place on the Kramatorsk front. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near Klishchiivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, 18 battles took place, in particular near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka and Nelipivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 56 Russian assaults near Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Hrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of attacks was near Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka.

On the Kurakhove front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 39 Russian attacks near Ukrainske, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Halytsynivka and Krasnohorivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians carried out 21 offensive actions near Vodiane, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka and Prechystivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks.

The situation on the Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts remained unchanged. On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no signs of Russian offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, depleting the Russians along the entire contact line.

