All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians increase number of assaults on Ukrainian positions with almost 200 clashes in 24 hours

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 3 September 2024, 08:25
Russians increase number of assaults on Ukrainian positions with almost 200 clashes in 24 hours
Stock photo: Getty Images

Over the past day, 197 combat clashes took place along the front line, compared to 182 the day before. The situation remains the most tense on the Pokrovsk front. The Russians were also active on the Kurakhove, Vremivka and Kupiansk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 3 September

Details: On the Kharkiv front, five combat clashes took place near Vovchansk.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, 23 clashes occurred. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 18 times near Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Cherneshchyna and Novosadove.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops stopped seven Russian attempts to break through the defences in the vicinity of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Ivano-Dariivka and Spirne.

Advertisement:

A total of eight combat clashes took place on the Kramatorsk front. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near Klishchiivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, 18 battles took place, in particular near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka and Nelipivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 56 Russian assaults near Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Hrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of attacks was near Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka.

On the Kurakhove front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 39 Russian attacks near Ukrainske, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Halytsynivka and Krasnohorivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians carried out 21 offensive actions near Vodiane, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka and Prechystivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks.

The situation on the Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts remained unchanged. On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no signs of Russian offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, depleting the Russians along the entire contact line.

Support UP or become our patron!

Armed ForceswarRussiaUkraine
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Armed Forces
Overwhelming Russian forces attack Ukrainian positions, over 180 combat clashes occur in one day
Ukrainian military complete mopping up Malaya Loknya-Pogrebki line in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Russian forces galvanise advance towards Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast – UK Defence Intelligence
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: