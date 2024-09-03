Russians attack Ukrainian Railways infrastructure and rolling stock – photos

The Russians carried out a massive attack on the railway during the night of 2 to 3 September.

Source: press service for Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Details: In particular, the report says, infrastructure and rolling stock in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts were attacked. There were no casualties.

"And last night, the house of a Ukrzaliznytsia employee, a locomotive depot driver, came under enemy bombardment in Pokrovsk. This is the city from which railway workers are currently organising the evacuation of civilians and are forced to work under constant enemy attacks," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

Photo: press service for Ukrzaliznytsia on telegram

The company also noted that the railway worker and his wife (a member of the primary trade union) had been injured and taken to hospital.

At the same time, Ukrzaliznytsia states that no passenger trains have been cancelled.

Background:

Household and industrial consumers in two Ukrainian oblasts were cut off from electricity supply as a result of UAV attacks.

On 2 September 2024, Russian attacks damaged one of the two external overhead lines through which the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) receives power from the Ukrainian power system to meet its own needs.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said he was on his way to ZNPP.

