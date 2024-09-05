All Sections
Romanian President approves supply of Patriot system to Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 5 September 2024, 16:42
Klaus Johannis, President of Romania, promulgated a law which provides for the delivery of a Patriot anti-aircraft system to Ukraine, on 5 September.

Source: European Pravda; statement on the website of the Romanian President

Details: The law, approved by the Romanian government and both chambers of the Romanian Parliament, provides for the transfer of a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system in its most advanced configuration – 3+.

Ukraine will also receive means of transport, spare parts, maintenance equipment, a starter package of material-technical support, training services and other equipment needed for the Patriot.

At the same time the Ministry of National Defence of Romania has to provide the funds necessary for paying fees and commissions connected with restoring the ground forces and anti-aircraft defence.

Romania should be supplied with a new system of the same type from foreign partners to replace the one supplied to Kyiv.

Background:

  • Romania decided to supply Ukraine with a Patriot system back in June. Last week Romania’s Defence Ministry submitted for consideration of the Parliament a draft law adopted by the Romanian government earlier on Monday.
  • Kyiv’s NATO allies had promised to supply it with seven air defence systems, but former Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that some of the promised Patriot systems have not been delivered.

