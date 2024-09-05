None of Russian drones hit their targets, no more threat to Kyiv – City Military Administration

An air-raid warning in the Ukrainian capital was in effect for more than nine hours; the Shahed drones flew in one at a time, but none of them hit their targets, Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reported.

Source: KCMA on Telegram

Quote: "Another long-lasting massive attack by Russian attack drones! The air-raid warning was issued in the capital before midnight and was in effect for over 9 hours. Throughout this time, Russian drones, previously identified as Shaheds, tried to attack the capital. This time, they came to Kyiv mostly individually, not in groups. But none of the enemy UAVs reached their targets! All drones that threatened the capital were destroyed."

Details: As of 08:40, there were no casualties or damage in Kyiv.

"The capital is now free of potential air threats. But I ask all Kyiv residents and visitors to be attentive and careful - attacks by enemy attack drones in other oblasts of Ukraine are still ongoing, and it is possible that Russian drones may change course and try to attack Kyiv," said Serhiy Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration.

Meanwhile, there are currently some issues with the metro service in Kyiv – it will take about one and a half hours to restore the normal schedule.

Quote from the metro: "Due to the prolonged air raid, the intervals between trains on the metro lines are approximately as follows: the 'red' line – 9-10 minutes, the 'blue' line – 10 minutes, and the 'green' line – 10 minutes. Overall, it will take one to one and a half hours to restore normal service."

Background: Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of 5 September. The city authorities reported that the air defence system had been deployed.

