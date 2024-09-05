All Sections
Viktor Volokita Thursday, 5 September 2024, 18:55
Power engineers repair damaged power line to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian power engineers repaired the damaged second power transmission line to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on 5 September.

Source: Ukrainian state-owned nuclear company Energoatom 

Details: The report says the power supply to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP from the Ukrainian power system via two lines has been resumed.

Background:

  • On 2 September 2024, one of the two external overhead lines was damaged due to a Russian attack. 
  • Ukrainian specialists could not inspect the site of the damage and start repairs for a long time due to the threat of repeated Russian attacks.

