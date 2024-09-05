Sweden to give €44 million to boost Ukraine's energy system

The Swedish government has voted to give an additional SEK 500 million (€44 million) to boost Ukraine’s energy system.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Swedish government’s press release

Details: The initiative encompasses two gas turbines for electricity production. The production facility will be protected so as to minimise the damaging effects of Russian attacks, the Swedish government said.

The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency will be primarily responsible for delivering the project on the Swedish side. "The project is a joint investment with a Ukrainian state-owned energy company and other international financial institutions," according to the government’s press release. The goal is for the Swedish-funded electricity production facility to become operational in 2025.

Johan Forssell, Sweden’s Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, said that Sweden’s contribution "will go towards generating electricity for around 185,000 people and help keep Ukraine’s society, economy and businesses going."

"This is crucial to Ukraine’s resilience," Forssell stressed.

Background:

In February 2024, the Swedish government allocated €26.4 million to support energy efficiency projects in Ukraine.

In June 2024, the European Union stressed that it was working closely with Ukraine to help it rebuild its energy infrastructure.

