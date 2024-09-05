151 combat clashes took place on frontline in past day, Pokrovsk front remains most tense

Over the course of 5 September, 151 combat clashes occurred at the front. The most intense situation remains on the Pokrovsk front, but the Russians are also active on the Kurakhove front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 5 September

Quote: "Russian invaders launched 58 airstrikes on Ukrainian territory, dropping 66 guided aerial bombs. They also launched 572 kamikaze drones and over 2,800 strikes on the positions of our troops and our settlements."

Details: Seven combat clashes took place on the Kharkiv front.

On the Kupiansk front, 13 combat clashes have been recorded, with two more still underway.

On the Lyman front, 14 combat clashes have been concluded, with three currently ongoing.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian offensive actions.

There were thirteen clashes on the Kramatorsk front.

There were fifteen clashes recorded on the Toretsk front.

There have been 42 combat clashes recorded on the Pokrovsk front since the beginning of the day.

The Russians carried out 28 offensive actions on the Kurakhove front.

The Russian forces attempted to drive Ukrainian soldiers out of their positions on the Vremivka front six times.

The Russian forces' advance on Robotyne on the Orikhiv front was stopped.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians were repulsed three times as they tried to storm Ukrainian positions.

