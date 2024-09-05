All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

151 combat clashes took place on frontline in past day, Pokrovsk front remains most tense

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 5 September 2024, 22:38
151 combat clashes took place on frontline in past day, Pokrovsk front remains most tense
Photo: 56th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade

Over the course of 5 September, 151 combat clashes occurred at the front. The most intense situation remains on the Pokrovsk front, but the Russians are also active on the Kurakhove front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 5 September

Quote: "Russian invaders launched 58 airstrikes on Ukrainian territory, dropping 66 guided aerial bombs. They also launched 572 kamikaze drones and over 2,800 strikes on the positions of our troops and our settlements."

Advertisement:

Details: Seven combat clashes took place on the Kharkiv front.

On the Kupiansk front, 13 combat clashes have been recorded, with two more still underway.

On the Lyman front, 14 combat clashes have been concluded, with three currently ongoing.

Advertisement:

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian offensive actions.

There were thirteen clashes on the Kramatorsk front.

There were fifteen clashes recorded on the Toretsk front.

There have been 42 combat clashes recorded on the Pokrovsk front since the beginning of the day.

The Russians carried out 28 offensive actions on the Kurakhove front.

The Russian forces attempted to drive Ukrainian soldiers out of their positions on the Vremivka front six times.

The Russian forces' advance on Robotyne on the Orikhiv front was stopped.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians were repulsed three times as they tried to storm Ukrainian positions. 

Support UP or become our patron!

General Staffwar
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
General Staff
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 138 times across war zone over past 24 hours, mostly on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts
Russians mount 105 attacks across war zone since day began, mostly on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Appointment of controversial new chief of staff of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces sparks public outcry – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: