Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 138 times across war zone over past 24 hours, mostly on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts

Russian forces have subjected Ukrainian positions and populated areas to 3 missile strikes using 14 missiles, 72 airstrikes, in particular involving 100 guided aerial bombs, and over 4,100 bombardments, including 107 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 138 times on 4 September.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 08:00 on 5 September

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians persisted in their offensive and assault actions. Two combat engagements took place near the town of Vovchansk. The Russians actively deployed UAVs for attacks.

On the Kupiansk front, the number of Russian attacks increased to 17 over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defence forces repelled all Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Berestove and Miasozharivka.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled 27 Russian attacks near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian assaults. The Russians sought to advance near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian troops stopped 6 Russian attempts to break through Ukrainian defences. Russian forces, supported by aircraft, concentrated their main efforts near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Kalynivka.

The Russians remained active on the Toretsk front on 4 September. They attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Nelipivka, Toretsk and New-York a total of 15 times, and carried out airstrikes with guided aerial bombs.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 52 Russian assaults and attacks near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Selydove, Mykolaivka and Myroliubivka, where the Russians, supported by aircrews, attempted to force Ukrainian units out of their positions.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Krasnohorivka, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 46 times.

On the Vremivka front, Russian troops mounted four assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Vodiane.

On the Orikhove front, two combat engagements took place near the settlements of Robotyne and Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians are pursuing their attempts to drive Ukrainian units from their positions. "Five Russian attacks were unsuccessful," the General Staff reported.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains unchanged. There are no signs of Russian offensive groups being formed.

Ukrainian forces are reportedly continuing operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units conducted six strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, two air defence systems and two other crucial assets belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours.

