Fighter jet takes off in Belarus: Russian attack drone enters Belarus's territory

A Russian Shahed kamikaze drone entered the territory of Belarus’s Gomel Oblast from Ukraine’s Chernihiv Oblast on the late evening of 6 September. It is known that the Shahed flew over the settlement of Loyew.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, a Belarusian independent military monitoring project

Details: Around midnight, a fighter jet of the Belarusian Air Force took off from the Baranovichi airfield and headed south.

It is also known that the Shahed then flew along the border toward the Kyiv Reservoir in northern Kyiv Oblast.

