All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's spy chief says "serious changes" coming to Russia's security forces

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 September 2024, 15:27
Ukraine's spy chief says serious changes coming to Russia's security forces
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Major changes are coming to Russia's security forces in the next two months, predicts Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Source: Budanov in an interview with Ukrainian radio station Radio Charter

Quote from Budanov: "The turning point [in the war – ed.] has not yet happened. But everything is close. It can't go on like this forever – the resources are not infinite, neither ours nor theirs...

Advertisement:

As for the Russian side, they have serious changes planned for the security forces in the next two months. We'll see how that unfolds soon. It won't take long."

Background

  • On 12 May, Russian leader Vladimir Putin proposed appointing First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as Defence Minister, replacing Sergei Shoigu.
  • Shoigu had held the post since 2012.
  • At the same time, Putin appointed Shoigu as Secretary of the Russian Security Council and dismissed the previous Secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, "in connection with his transfer to another position".

 Support UP or become our patron!

Russia
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Russia
Ukraine's Security Service drones strike ammunition depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deeply concerned about information about supply of Iranian missiles to Russia
Former Russian president says Russia will be under sanctions until US collapses
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: