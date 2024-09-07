Ukraine's spy chief says "serious changes" coming to Russia's security forces

Major changes are coming to Russia's security forces in the next two months, predicts Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Source: Budanov in an interview with Ukrainian radio station Radio Charter

Quote from Budanov: "The turning point [in the war – ed.] has not yet happened. But everything is close. It can't go on like this forever – the resources are not infinite, neither ours nor theirs...

As for the Russian side, they have serious changes planned for the security forces in the next two months. We'll see how that unfolds soon. It won't take long."

Background:

On 12 May, Russian leader Vladimir Putin proposed appointing First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as Defence Minister, replacing Sergei Shoigu.

Shoigu had held the post since 2012.

At the same time, Putin appointed Shoigu as Secretary of the Russian Security Council and dismissed the previous Secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, "in connection with his transfer to another position".

