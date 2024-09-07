All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deeply concerned about information about supply of Iranian missiles to Russia

Mariya Yemets, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 September 2024, 12:33
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deeply concerned about information about supply of Iranian missiles to Russia
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern over media reports that Iran has already supplied its ballistic missiles to Russia and has called on Tehran to refrain from providing Moscow with any weapons.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement on 7 September, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry is deeply concerned about reports in the international media about Iran's possible supply of ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

Once again, we call on the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran to refrain from supplying any types of weapons and military equipment to Russia, which is an aggressor state under the UN Charter and international law," the Foreign Ministry said.

Details: The Foreign Ministry recalled that Iranian-made Shahed drones have been used by Russia for aerial terror of Ukrainian cities for two years and stressed that deepening military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran poses serious security threats not only to Ukraine but also to the whole world.

"We call on the international community to increase pressure on Tehran and Moscow to protect international peace and security. Iran must completely and finally stop supplying weapons to Russia in order to prove by actions, not words, the sincerity of its political leadership's statements about its non-involvement in fuelling the Russian military killing machine.

Advertisement:

We warn Tehran that if it is confirmed that Iran has supplied ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation, it will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaIranmissile strike
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Russia
Former Russian president says Russia will be under sanctions until US collapses
State of emergency declared in part of Russia's Voronezh Oblast due to ammunition detonation – videos
Fire and explosions reported in Russia's Voronezh Oblast after drone attack: evacuations ongoing
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: