Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deeply concerned about information about supply of Iranian missiles to Russia

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern over media reports that Iran has already supplied its ballistic missiles to Russia and has called on Tehran to refrain from providing Moscow with any weapons.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement on 7 September, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry is deeply concerned about reports in the international media about Iran's possible supply of ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation.

Once again, we call on the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran to refrain from supplying any types of weapons and military equipment to Russia, which is an aggressor state under the UN Charter and international law," the Foreign Ministry said.

Details: The Foreign Ministry recalled that Iranian-made Shahed drones have been used by Russia for aerial terror of Ukrainian cities for two years and stressed that deepening military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran poses serious security threats not only to Ukraine but also to the whole world.

"We call on the international community to increase pressure on Tehran and Moscow to protect international peace and security. Iran must completely and finally stop supplying weapons to Russia in order to prove by actions, not words, the sincerity of its political leadership's statements about its non-involvement in fuelling the Russian military killing machine.

We warn Tehran that if it is confirmed that Iran has supplied ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation, it will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

Background:

On 6 September, the WSJ reported, citing sources among American and European officials, that Iran had already supplied Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

Reuters, which originally reported on the imminent supply of ballistic missiles from Iran, speculated that it may be the Fateh-360 system, which fires ballistic missiles with a maximum range of 120 kilometres and a warhead weighing 150 kilogrammes.

The White House National Security Council said that if Iran has supplied or will supply Russia with ballistic missiles, it would be a "dramatic escalation".

