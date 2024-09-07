Azerbaijan in talks on supplying Russian gas through Ukraine

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has stated that Ukraine, Russia and the EU have approached Azerbaijan to preserve the transit of Russian gas through the territory of Russia and Ukraine.

Source: Aliyev in a speech at the International Forum in Cernobbio, Italy

Details: "We have been approached by Russia, Ukraine and European institutions in order to facilitate … the continuation of the gas transit through Ukraine," he said.

Advertisement:

According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan has been in negotiations for several months.

"We know that if this transit stops, and that is planned for December, several countries of the European Union will face serious difficulties with physical access to natural gas. So, we just want to support those countries and also Ukraine because if the transit stops, the Ukrainian gas distribution system will be absolutely paralysed," he added.

Aliyev also noted that, through Azerbaijan's mediation, the two countries are negotiating the continuation of Russian gas transit and the supply of Azerbaijani gas via Russia and Ukraine to Europe.

Advertisement:

Commenting on Baku's stance on Russia's war against Ukraine, Aliyev said that Azerbaijan maintains friendly relations with Ukraine and Russia.

"We strongly support Ukraine’s and all countries’ territorial integrity and sovereignty. But at the same time, we were not, and we will not be a part of the anti-Russian sanctions campaign," Aliyev noted.

Read also: Ukraine is still pumping Russian gas and financing the war against itself. Will this continue in 2025?

Background: Ukraine does not intend to extend the gas transit agreement with Russia, which expires at the end of 2024, and is ready to discuss the transit of gas from other suppliers through its gas transmission system if requested by Europe.

Support UP or become our patron!