All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian occupier to stand trial for raping woman in Kharkiv Oblast

Anna KovalenkoTuesday, 1 October 2024, 12:35
Russian occupier to stand trial for raping woman in Kharkiv Oblast
The Russian occupier is to be tried for violating the laws and customs of war. Photo: Tinnakorn Jorruang/Getty Images

A serviceman in the Russian Armed Forces, originally from Kyrgyzstan, will stand trial in absentia in Ukraine for the rape of a woman during the occupation of Kharkiv Oblast in early July 2022.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: The pre-trial investigation established that the Russian occupier took part in the military invasion of Ukraine. As a serviceman in the Russian army, the soldier participated in the occupation of part of Kharkiv Oblast in early July 2022.

Advertisement:

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia that in one of the occupied Ukrainian settlements, the 20-year-old Russian serviceman demanded sex from a local woman he met on the roadside.

Quote from the Prosecutor General’s Office: "When she refused, the accused struck the victim's head and face with the butt of his rifle."

The woman suffered a fracture of the nasal bones as a result. The Russian occupier then dragged the woman by force, continuing to hit her, into a forest near the road, where he tore her clothes and raped her.

Advertisement:

She managed to escape and hide in a field marked with signs warning of mine danger. The armed Russian demanded that she come back, threatening to kill her.

The Russian occupier decided not to go looking for the woman in the minefield, and after a while, he returned to the column of Russian soldiers.

Prosecutors have filed an indictment against the Russian serviceman with the court. He will be tried for violating the laws and customs of war (Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Office of the Prosecutor General reports that as of 1 October 2024, law enforcement officers have recorded 321 cases of sexual violence related to the full-scale invasion.

The majority of the victims – 206 – are women. 115 men, including 16 minors, have also suffered sexual violence perpetrated by the Russian occupiers.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the largest number of cases of sexual violence were recorded in Kherson (99), Donetsk (77) and Kyiv (59) oblasts.

Quote from the Prosecutor General’s Office: "Prosecutors have recorded crimes committed by the Russian military, such as rape and torture, as well as gender-based violence against mothers, wives and sisters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All of this is none other than a pattern – a weapon to destroy the Ukrainian nation (genocide)."

Background: Another Russian soldier was sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping a resident of occupied Kherson Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

occupationwar
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
occupation
Ukrainian forces leave Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast due to threat of encirclement, military says
Ukrainian General Staff reports difficult situation at front and excludes Vuhledar from report
Vuhledar seizure unlikely to significantly alter Russia's operations in Donetsk Oblast – ISW
RECENT NEWS
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: