Russian occupier to stand trial for raping woman in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russian occupier is to be tried for violating the laws and customs of war. Photo: Tinnakorn Jorruang/Getty Images

A serviceman in the Russian Armed Forces, originally from Kyrgyzstan, will stand trial in absentia in Ukraine for the rape of a woman during the occupation of Kharkiv Oblast in early July 2022.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: The pre-trial investigation established that the Russian occupier took part in the military invasion of Ukraine. As a serviceman in the Russian army, the soldier participated in the occupation of part of Kharkiv Oblast in early July 2022.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia that in one of the occupied Ukrainian settlements, the 20-year-old Russian serviceman demanded sex from a local woman he met on the roadside.

Quote from the Prosecutor General’s Office: "When she refused, the accused struck the victim's head and face with the butt of his rifle."

The woman suffered a fracture of the nasal bones as a result. The Russian occupier then dragged the woman by force, continuing to hit her, into a forest near the road, where he tore her clothes and raped her.

She managed to escape and hide in a field marked with signs warning of mine danger. The armed Russian demanded that she come back, threatening to kill her.

The Russian occupier decided not to go looking for the woman in the minefield, and after a while, he returned to the column of Russian soldiers.

Prosecutors have filed an indictment against the Russian serviceman with the court. He will be tried for violating the laws and customs of war (Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Office of the Prosecutor General reports that as of 1 October 2024, law enforcement officers have recorded 321 cases of sexual violence related to the full-scale invasion.

The majority of the victims – 206 – are women. 115 men, including 16 minors, have also suffered sexual violence perpetrated by the Russian occupiers.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the largest number of cases of sexual violence were recorded in Kherson (99), Donetsk (77) and Kyiv (59) oblasts.

Quote from the Prosecutor General’s Office: "Prosecutors have recorded crimes committed by the Russian military, such as rape and torture, as well as gender-based violence against mothers, wives and sisters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All of this is none other than a pattern – a weapon to destroy the Ukrainian nation (genocide)."

Background: Another Russian soldier was sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping a resident of occupied Kherson Oblast.

