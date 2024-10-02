Ukrainian General Staff reports difficult situation at front and excludes Vuhledar from report

A total of 155 combat clashes took place on nine fronts over the past day, with the most active Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. The General Staff excluded the fighting for Vuhledar, which was reportedly captured the day before, from the report.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 1 October

Quote: "The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy."

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued offensive (assault) actions, with a total of six combat clashes taking place. The fighting took place, in particular, in the vicinity of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, 25 Russian attacks took place over the past day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near Synkivka, Novoosynove, Kurelivka, Novoselivka, Vyshneve, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka and Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 17 times. They tried to advance near Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka and in the direction of Stupochky.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked eight times near Andriivka, Klishchiivka, Maiske and Markove. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, with the support of aviation, carried out 16 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Krasnyi Yar, Lysivka, Novohrodivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of Russian attacks was near Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka and Lysivka, with the Russians actively using aircraft.

On the Kurakhove front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 25 attacks in the vicinity of Tsukuryne, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka.

On the Vremivka front, according to updated information, the Russians made an unsuccessful attack on Ukrainian positions in the direction of Bohoiavlenka.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian positions were attacked seven times near Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

The Ukrainian defence forces are continuing operations in Kursk Oblast. Over the past day, the Russians conducted 15 air strikes in Kursk Oblast, using 20 guided aerial bombs.

Ukrainian soldiers are actively inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces

Background:

On 1 October, the Deepstate project reported that the Russian army had occupied the town of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War stated that the occupation of Vuhledar is unlikely to significantly alter the course of offensive operations in western Donetsk Oblast, as the city is not a particularly important logistical hub.

