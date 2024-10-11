Ukrainian air defences destroy all drones launched by Russia on Kyiv overnight, combat efforts continue in Kyiv Oblast

Ukrainian air defence units shot down all the drones launched by Russian forces on Kyiv on the night of 10-11 October. Combat efforts against the remaining UAVs are still ongoing in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces attempted to hit the Ukrainian capital with UAVs last night. Drones were targeting Kyiv from different directions."

Details: The authorities reported that an air-raid warning had been in effect in Kyiv for over three hours. All Russian UAVs targeting Kyiv have been destroyed by air defence assets and personnel.

There were no reports of damage or casualties. Operational information is being gathered and updated.

In addition, combat efforts against the remaining Russian UAVs are currently underway in Kyiv Oblast. It is possible that an air-raid warning may be issued in the city of Kyiv.

