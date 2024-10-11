US reacts to death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna in Russian captivity

The US Embassy in Ukraine has said that the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna in Russian custody highlights Russia’s ill-treatment of journalists who oppose the Kremlin regime.

Source: the US Embassy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The embassy said they were "deeply troubled" by the news of Viktoriia Roshchyna's death in prison in Russia.

Advertisement:

Deeply troubled by the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina while in Russian custody. Her tragic death highlights Russia’s ongoing kidnapping & imprisonment of journalists, a blatant attack on free media & truth. Russia will be held to account. — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) October 11, 2024

Quote: "Her tragic death highlights Russia’s ongoing kidnapping and imprisonment of journalists, a blatant attack on free media and truth. Russia will be held to account."

Advertisement:

Read Viktoriia Roshchyna's articles for Ukrainska Pravda

Background:

The EU has expressed outrage at the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna and demanded an extensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Roshchyna disappeared on 3 August 2023 while reporting from Russian-occupied territory. It was not until May 2024 that Russia admitted to having detained her.

On 10 October 2024, Petro Yatsenko, the head of the press service of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said during the 24/7 national joint newscast that Viktoriia Roshchyna had died in Russian custody. Shortly afterwards this was confirmed by Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights.

This news has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!