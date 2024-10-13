All Sections
Man dies in hospital after being injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 13 October 2024, 12:01
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Cherkaska Lozova. Photo: local authorities

A man, around 57, has died in hospital after being injured in a Russian attack on the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast on 12 October.

Source: Oleksandr Hololobov, Head of Mala Danylivka hromada; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Kharkiv OMA noted that a woman, 61, had also been injured in the village.

The bombardment set fire to firewood and grass and damaged five houses.

