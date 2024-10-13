Man dies in hospital after being injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday
Sunday, 13 October 2024, 12:01
A man, around 57, has died in hospital after being injured in a Russian attack on the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast on 12 October.
Source: Oleksandr Hololobov, Head of Mala Danylivka hromada; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: Kharkiv OMA noted that a woman, 61, had also been injured in the village.
The bombardment set fire to firewood and grass and damaged five houses.
