Russians continue to terrorise Kharkiv Oblast: 5 civilians injured on Saturday

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi on the night of 11-12 October. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Five civilians have been injured in Russian bombardments and drone strikes on Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Kharkiv OMA reported that Russian forces had struck the settlement of Cherkaska Lozova in the Kharkiv district at around 16:00.

One person is known to have been injured.

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office noted that two people had been injured in a First-Person View (FPV) drone attack on the city of Kupiansk.

Russian troops struck Kupiansk with an FPV drone at around 13:15 on 12 October. A hit was recorded near a civilian car. A driver, 52, suffered an acute stress reaction. A passenger aged 77 was injured.

In addition, two people were injured in a Russian bombardment of the Kupiansk district on the night of 11-12 October.

The Russians targeted the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi at around 00:20. Two civilians were injured: a woman, 82, and a man, 63. Houses and outbuildings were damaged in the settlement.

