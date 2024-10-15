All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Director of Ukrainian Nemo dolphinarium convicted of collaboration with Russians

Alyona PavliukTuesday, 15 October 2024, 15:56
Director of Ukrainian Nemo dolphinarium convicted of collaboration with Russians
Director of the Nemo dolphinarium Solontsov was convicted of collaboration. Stock photo: Odesa Dolphinarium NEMO on Facebook

The Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa has convicted Anatolii Solontsov, the director of the Ukrainian Nemo dolphinarium, of collaboration with the Russians.

Source: Solontsov pleaded guilty, according to the verdict published on 11 October 

Details: Solontsov is the CEO of Nerum, an Odesa limited liability corporation which has owned the Nemo chain of dolphinariums since 2015.

Advertisement:

In 2014, the business opened a dolphinarium in Russia. Solotsonov was appointed as its director.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, from February 2022 until 17 January 2023, Solontsov ran his entertainment and hotel business in collaboration with the Russian Federation and the unlawful authorities in occupied Crimea.

There are Nemo dolphinariums in two cities on the peninsula: Alushta and Feodosiia.

Advertisement:

From 2022 onwards, Solontsov’s businesses in Crimea and Russia paid taxes to the Russian state treasury and offered a 50% discount to Russian soldiers.

In addition, Solontsov signed rental agreements for marine mammals with a Russian company, Felisistas, on behalf of the Nemo Dolphinarium, and animal sales contracts as the director of Nerum. Essentially, Solontsov sold the animals to Russia.

In January 2023, he resigned as CEO of the Nemo Dolphinarium. The position was taken by a Russian citizen who is a confidant of Solontsov.

The defendant and his lawyer reached an arrangement with the prosecutor to plead guilty.

Solontsov was fined UAH 170,000 (about US$4,000) with confiscation of assets. He was also barred from holding positions in state or local governments for ten years.

One mitigating factor was that Solontsov "expressed sincere remorse and actively cooperated in the investigation of the crime".

Background: A previous investigation showed that the Nemo dolphinarium is linked to Russia's ruling party, United Russia, and may have branches in the country.

Support UP or become our patron!

Crimea
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
Crimea
UK Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attack on oil terminal in Feodosiia – photo
Estonian Parliament recognizes deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide
Oil depot in Crimea on fire for fourth day: another tank explodes – videos
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: