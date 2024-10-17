All Sections
UK Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attack on oil terminal in Feodosiia – photo

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 17 October 2024, 12:43
Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has noted that Ukraine is gradually continuing to disrupt Russia's military capabilities in Crimea, having analysed the 7 October attack on the Feodosiia marine oil terminal in the occupied peninsula.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 17 October on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence noted that on 7 October 2024, Ukraine struck the Feodosiia marine oil terminal in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Aftermath of the strike.
Photo: X

As is known, this terminal was previously attacked by Ukrainian drones in March 2024.

"Ukrainian attacks continue to incrementally degrade Russian military capabilities on the Crimean peninsula," UK Intelligence noted.

The review emphasised that the targets hit in 2024 also included air defence systems, airfields, command centres, naval facilities, logistics facilities and the Kerch Strait crossing.

Background:

Crimea
