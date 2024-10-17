UK Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attack on oil terminal in Feodosiia – photo

UK Defence Intelligence has noted that Ukraine is gradually continuing to disrupt Russia's military capabilities in Crimea, having analysed the 7 October attack on the Feodosiia marine oil terminal in the occupied peninsula.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 17 October on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence noted that on 7 October 2024, Ukraine struck the Feodosiia marine oil terminal in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Aftermath of the strike. Photo: X

As is known, this terminal was previously attacked by Ukrainian drones in March 2024.

"Ukrainian attacks continue to incrementally degrade Russian military capabilities on the Crimean peninsula," UK Intelligence noted.

The review emphasised that the targets hit in 2024 also included air defence systems, airfields, command centres, naval facilities, logistics facilities and the Kerch Strait crossing.

Background:

In September, British intelligence wrote that Russia was covering the Crimean Bridge with a physical barrier, air defence forces and a range of other means, hoping to protect it from further Ukrainian attacks.

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence noted the growing role of USVs in the Russo-Ukrainian war and also said the large amphibious assault ship Olenegorsky Gornyak, hit in the port of Novorossiysk, was the largest severely damaged Russian warship after the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser.

