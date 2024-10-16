All Sections
Ukrainians trust Armed Forces, rescue workers and volunteers most – survey

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 16 October 2024, 16:07
A Ukrainian defender. Stock photo: Getty Images

A survey conducted from 20 to 26 September 2024 has shown that Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine (91.5% of surveyed citizens) and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (83%) the most among state and public institutions.

Source: a study conducted by Razumkov Centre  

Details: Ukrainians also trust volunteer organisations (80%); volunteer military units (79.5%); the National Guard of Ukraine (74%); the State Border Guard Service (70%); the Security Service of Ukraine (64%); the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (63%); the Church (62.5%) [meaning the Orthodox Church in Ukraine – ed.] and NGOs (59%).

The survey showed that respondents are more likely to express trust than distrust in the National Bank of Ukraine (50% and 39% respectively); the National Police of Ukraine (50% and 41% respectively); the Ukrainian president (48.5% and 44.5% respectively), and the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (42% and 34% respectively).

It is reported that the majority of respondents express distrust in the parliament, or the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (78.5% do not trust it); officials (77%); political parties (73.5%); the government of Ukraine (72.5%); the judicial system in general (70%); the Prosecutor's Office (63%); Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (58%); National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (58%); National Agency on Corruption Prevention (57%); commercial banks (55%); State Bureau of Investigation (53%) and Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine (51%).

The Ukrainian media is not trusted by 48% of respondents.

For reference: The survey was conducted from 20 to 26 September 2024 using the face-to-face method in the territories controlled by the Government of Ukraine and not subject to combat actions.

The survey was conducted using a stratified multi-stage sampling technique with random selection. The sample structure reflects the demographic structure of the adult population of the surveyed areas as of the beginning of 2022 (by age, gender, and type of settlement).

A total of 2,016 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, additional systematic sample deviations may be caused by the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of millions of citizens. 

