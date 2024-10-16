Ukrainian army receives new Chaklun drone to adjust artillery fire

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has approved the supply of a domestically produced Chaklun (Wizard) drone capable of adjusting artillery fire.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: The ministry said that the new unmanned aerial vehicle is built based on an aircraft model, which is compact and multifunctional.

The drone is highly resistant to electronic interference, which is an important factor for performing combat missions in the face of active use of electronic warfare by the Russians.

In addition, Chaklun is equipped with software specially developed by Ukrainian programmers, which allows it to effectively control the drone even under difficult weather conditions.

Background:

On 14 October, Vezha, a video analysis platform that provides real-time access to drone video feeds, was integrated into the DELTA combat system, which increases the accuracy and efficiency of Ukrainian military operations through better interaction and data exchange between drone crews, artillery and command posts.

More than 140 unmanned aerial vehicles and 33 ground robotic systems made in Ukraine were approved for use by the Defence Forces of Ukraine in the first nine months of 2024.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that Ukraine is increasing the production of weapons, military equipment and drones, but still needs significant Western assistance in countering Russian aggression.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine would produce 1.5 million drones by the end of the year. He said that Ukraine is working with partners every day to increase arms supplies and strengthen the development of its own defence industry.

