Pentagon reveals details of new US$425 million arms package to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has revealed the specifics of a US$425 million package of military aid to Ukraine announced on Wednesday, 16 October.

Source: US Department of Defense press release, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The package, according to the US Department of Defense, is allocated under the PDA (Presidential Drawdown Authority) programme, which involves the supply of weapons from US Army stockpiles.

It contains additional ammo for NASAMS and HIMARS systems, RIM-7 missiles and air defence support, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and air-to-ground munitions.

The Pentagon's list of weapons to be provided also includes 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, TOW missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, HMMWV vehicles, small arms and ammunition, grenades, thermal imagers, training equipment, subversive operations equipment and ammunition and spare parts.

"The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defence Contact Group and its associated capability coalitions to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements and defend against Russian aggression," the press release stated.

Background:

US President Joe Biden reportedly announced the new aid package during a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On 26 September, the US announced the previous military aid package worth US$375 million.

