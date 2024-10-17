Norway announces over US$270 million aid for Ukrainian energy system

Norway has increased its support for the energy sector to NOK 3 billion (approximately US$274.2 million) by winter as part of its long-term support plan for Ukraine.

Source: Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports European Pravda

Details: The increase in aid is related to Norway's recently announced intention to increase its aid to Ukraine by NOK 5 billion this year (approximately US$389 million).

Of this amount, NOK 1.5 billion (approximately US$117 million) will be spent on energy infrastructure and preparations for Ukraine's upcoming winter.

Quote from Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide: "We are working to provide more support in the energy sector and look forward to bringing more good news to our Ukrainian friends during the autumn and winter."

Of this amount, NOK 1.1 billion (approximately US$86 million), which was announced in June, has been or will be used to purchase energy equipment through the United Nations Development Programme, and another NOK 500 million (approximately US$39 million) will be allocated to the World Bank's Budget Support Facility.

Norway will provide NOK 740 million (approximately US$58 million) of this amount for humanitarian aid, which will be spent on measures to help Ukrainians better prepare for the winter.

Background: Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard announced that the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries had decided to provide Ukraine with a winter energy support package.

